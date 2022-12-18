Gagner scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Gagner looked good on the second line, a role he could hold for a while since Blake Wheeler (groin) is expected to miss a month. With two goals and a helper in his last three games, Gagner is showing he can still contribute some secondary scoring. The 33-year-old forward is at five tallies, five helpers, 53 shots on net, a minus-1 rating and eight PIM through 27 appearances.