Gagner found the back of the net in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Vegas.

Gagner had been held off the scoresheet in his previous five games, and recorded no goals and four assists in 18 contests from Oct. 27-Dec. 11. Perhaps his goal against Vegas will help spark him, but Gagner entered the contest only averaging 13:13 of ice time, so don't expect too much. The 33-year-old has four goals and eight points in 25 games this season.