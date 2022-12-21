Gagner scored a goal on two shots during a 5-1 victory over the visiting Senators on Tuesday.

Gagner is beginning to add another consistent scorer to the Jets' lineup, which has amassed five goals in six of their past 10 December outings. The 33-year-old center did not score during an 18-game stretch (Oct. 27-Dec. 11) but has collected three goals in his past five games. Gagner, who is four games shy of 1,000 for his career, contributed two shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating against the Senators.