Gagner scored a goal as a late substitute Wednesday, helping the Jets upend the Avalanche 4-3 in overtime.

Gagner, who only received 9:53 of ice time Wednesday, made the most of his chances. The 33-year-old center was inserted into the lineup moments before the opening faceoff as Nikolaj Ehlers (undisclosed) was finally ruled out. A secondary scorer throughout his 970-game career, Gagner scored his second in four outings at 6:52 of the first period. For Gagner, it was his 186th career goal.