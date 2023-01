Gagner scored a goal on one shot, fueling the Jets to a 3-2 win over Calgary on Tuesday.

Gagner tipped home a shot from Ville Heinola to score the eventual game-winning goal with 5:40 left to play in the third period. This goal snaps Gagner's five-game pointless streak and gives him seven goals on the season. Gagner should continue to see time with the second power-play unit when he is in the lineup.