Gagner scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Gagner gave the Jets a late lead at 15:35 of the third period, and his tally stood as the game-winner. It took him just one game to get on the scoresheet with his new team after signing a one-year deal in September. The 33-year-old had 31 points in 81 games last year while seeing minimal power-play time, and that's about the level he's played at over the last few years. If he remains in a bottom-six role, he's not likely to earn much attention from fantasy managers.