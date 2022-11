Gagner notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Gagner continues to be a presence on the Jets' top power-play unit, where he set up the first of Mark Scheifele's two goals in this game. Through 14 contests, three of Gagner's points have come with the man advantage. He's added 19 shots on net and a plus-3 rating while moving around the lineup, but he's often in a bottom-six role at even strength.