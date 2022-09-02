Gagner signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with Winnipeg on Friday.
Gagner had 13 goals and 31 points in 81 contests with Detroit last season. He's capable of performing similarly in Winnipeg while serving primarily in a bottom-six role.
