Jets' Sami Niku: Ascends to big club
Niku was recalled by the Jets on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
With Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) facing a long-term absence, Niku could have an extended stay with the big club. Niku has five points in 12 games for AHL Manitoba, and his first chance to play with the Jets will be Sunday versus the Devils,
