Jets' Sami Niku: Back from injury
Niku (undisclosed) was plus-2 with one shot Tuesday in a 6-3 win over the Kings.
After having missed the previous two games, Niku drew in on Winnipeg's third defensive pairing and logged just over 14 minutes of ice time, including 1:39 on the power play. The 23-year-old has five assists in 17 games and his role going forward is up in the air following Winnipeg's acquisition of defenseman Dylan DeMelo from Ottawa earlier on Tuesday.
