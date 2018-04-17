Niku was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

Niku's presence in the lineup will likely be just as an emergency depth option, as Tucker Poolman should have the inside track on suiting up against the Wild on Tuesday. Having said that, the 21-year-old Niku would offer significant offensive upside, considering he racked up 54 points in 76 minor-league contests this season.

