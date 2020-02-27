Jets' Sami Niku: Considered week-to-week
Niku (lower body) was labeled week-to-week by coach Paul Maurice, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Niku seems set to miss a significant chunk of time based on his diagnosis. The team figures to continue rolling with Anthony Bitetto and Tucker Poolman on the third pairing while Nelson Nogier was promoted from the minors. In 17 appearances for the Jets this season, the 22-year-old Niku notched five helpers, 27 shots and 19 blocks and may miss out on recording a goal this year.
