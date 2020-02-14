Jets' Sami Niku: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Niku has been playing through an undisclosed injury, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Niku notched four helpers in his last six appearances but continues to search for his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign. It doesn't sound like Niku's injury factored into the decision to bump him from the lineup against San Jose on Friday, however, the blueliner will be in the press box all the same.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.