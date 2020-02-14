Play

Niku has been playing through an undisclosed injury, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Niku notched four helpers in his last six appearances but continues to search for his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign. It doesn't sound like Niku's injury factored into the decision to bump him from the lineup against San Jose on Friday, however, the blueliner will be in the press box all the same.

