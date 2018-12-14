Jets' Sami Niku: Demoted to minors
Niku was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Friday.
Niku averaged a mere 11:33 of ice time in his five NHL games and will now return to the minors, where he tallied five points in 12 outings. The 22-year-old's demotion likely means that Joe Morrow (lower body) is healthy and will be removed from injured reserve prior to Friday's clash with Chicago.
