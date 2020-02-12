Play

Niku registered one assist, four shots and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

While Niku has put up four helpers in his last six outings, the blueliner is still looking for his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign. Once the Jets get both Luca Sbisa (lower body) and Tucker Poolman (lower body) back from injury, the youngster Niku could find himself back in the minors with AHL Manitoba.

More News
Our Latest Stories