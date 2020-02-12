Niku registered one assist, four shots and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

While Niku has put up four helpers in his last six outings, the blueliner is still looking for his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign. Once the Jets get both Luca Sbisa (lower body) and Tucker Poolman (lower body) back from injury, the youngster Niku could find himself back in the minors with AHL Manitoba.