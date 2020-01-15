Jets' Sami Niku: Grabs helper
Niku registered an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 rout of Vancouver.
Niku's helper was his first point of the year, having been limited to just five outings. Since being recalled at the start of the new year, the young blueliner is averaging a mere 15:32 of ice time in four outings. The Finn figures to remain in the lineup with Tucker Poolman (lower body), Carl Dahlstrom (upper body) and Dmitry Kulikov (illness) all dealing with ailments.
