Jets' Sami Niku: In action Tuesday
Niku (undisclosed) will suit up versus the Kings on Tuesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Niku missed the last two games, in part due to his undisclosed injury, but will jump back into the lineup for the injured Luca Sbisa (upper body). In six games prior to getting hurt, the 22-year-old Niku notched four assists, six PIM and 12 shots. The Finn's hold on a spot in the lineup is likely tenuous at best, as Anthony Bitetto figures to push for an opportunity.
