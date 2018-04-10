Jets' Sami Niku: Named top AHL defenseman
Niku was announced as the Eddie Shore Award winner as the AHL's top defenseman.
Niku registered an impressive 53 points in 73 games for the Moose to become only the second rookie to ever win this award. Second in the league in scoring, the blueliner also posted an impressive plus-19 rating. In lone appearance with the Jets, the Finn tallied his first NHL goal on his first NHL shot in his first NHL game. The 20-year-old won't be long for the minors if he continues to rack up the accolades.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...