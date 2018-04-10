Niku was announced as the Eddie Shore Award winner as the AHL's top defenseman.

Niku registered an impressive 53 points in 73 games for the Moose to become only the second rookie to ever win this award. Second in the league in scoring, the blueliner also posted an impressive plus-19 rating. In lone appearance with the Jets, the Finn tallied his first NHL goal on his first NHL shot in his first NHL game. The 20-year-old won't be long for the minors if he continues to rack up the accolades.