Coach Paul Maurice said Niku was involved in a car accident Friday but is OK, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Even though he's healthy, Niku skate in a separate practice session from the team Saturday. He should be fine for the season opener Oct. 3 versus the Rangers, and look for him to get back onto the ice for Monday's preseason game versus the Oilers.

