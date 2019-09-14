Jets' Sami Niku: Not hurt in car accident
Coach Paul Maurice said Niku was involved in a car accident Friday but is OK, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Even though he's healthy, Niku skate in a separate practice session from the team Saturday. He should be fine for the season opener Oct. 3 versus the Rangers, and look for him to get back onto the ice for Monday's preseason game versus the Oilers.
