Niku was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team.

Niku -- who scored his first NHL goal Tuesday -- is currently tied for the lead in scoring among defensemen in the minors, but could fall behind while he is with the Jets. If Toby Enstrom doesn't re-sign this offseason, Winnipeg could turn to the 21-year-old Niku to fill out the roster -- although he would have to beat out Tucker Poolman, who figures to have an inside track to a regular blue line role.