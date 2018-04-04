Jets' Sami Niku: On All-Rookie Team
Niku was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team.
Niku -- who scored his first NHL goal Tuesday -- is currently tied for the lead in scoring among defensemen in the minors, but could fall behind while he is with the Jets. If Toby Enstrom doesn't re-sign this offseason, Winnipeg could turn to the 21-year-old Niku to fill out the roster -- although he would have to beat out Tucker Poolman, who figures to have an inside track to a regular blue line role.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...