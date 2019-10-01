Niku (groin) was designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

With Niku and Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) on injured reserve and Dustin Byfuglien (suspension) still away from the team, the Jets turned to the waiver wire for added blue line depth in the form of Carl Dahlstrom. In Niku's stead, Neal Pionk figures to serve in the top pairing with Josh Morrissey while Ville Heinola and Tucker Poolman will slot into the lineup versus the Rangers on Thursday.