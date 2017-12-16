Jets' Sami Niku: Playing well in first AHL season
Niku tallied a goal and an assist in AHL Manitoba's 7-3 win over Belleville on Friday.
With 18 points in 27 games for the Moose, Niku's first season in North America has been a rousing success to this point. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that the 21-year-old Finn has taken just two minor penalties all year long. Niku isn't particularly big (6-feet, 195 pounds), but he makes smart decisions with the puck and he can help on the power play. It's entirely possible that he is playing in Winnipeg at this time next season.
