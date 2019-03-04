Jets' Sami Niku: Pots first goal of season
Niku scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
He opened the scoring 2:21 into the first period with his first goal of the season, and just his second in 19 career NHL games. Niku has some fantasy upside, scoring 19 goals and 66 points in 96 games for AHL Manitoba since coming to North America from Finland, but the 22-year-old's role remains uncertain once the Jets' blue line gets healthier.
