Jets' Sami Niku: Pots first NHL goal Tuesday
Niku scored a goal on two shots while adding three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.
The young defenseman made an impact in his NHL debut despite only seeing a little over 15 minutes of ice time on the Jets' third pairing. Niku, a seventh round pick in 2015, was hugely productive in the AHL as well this season, and given the injuries on the Jets' blue line, the rookie could end up playing a key role in the playoffs.
