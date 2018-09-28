Niku was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Friday.

After a phenomenal rookie campaign with the Moose, in which he racked up 54 points a won the Eddie Shore Award (Best AHL Defenseman), there were some that expected him to break into the Jets' lineup this season. Instead, it appears the youngster will log another year in the minors, although he should be the first name on the list of defensive call-ups.

