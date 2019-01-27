Jets' Sami Niku: Recalled by Jets
Niku was called up from AHL Manitoba on Sunday.
The 22-year-old has played sparingly during his time with the Jets, and will most likely be sent down once Dustin Byfuglien (ankle) is given the green light to return.
