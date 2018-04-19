Niku was summoned from AHL Manitoba on Thursday, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Niku was recalled as an emergency option ahead of Game 4, but he ultimately remained in the press box with all six healthy blueliners able to play. He stands a good chance of drawing into the lineup this time around after Josh Morrisey received a one-game for his hit on Minnesota's Eric Staal. Barring one of the two defensemen on the mend -- Toby Enstrom (lower body) or Tyler Myers (undisclosed) -- rejoining the mix, Niku will likely slot into the bottom pairing.