Niku was called up from the minors Monday.

With Dustin Byfuglien on injured reserve, Niku was the best choice for promotion from the minors to add some depth to the blue line. The 22-year-old has racked up 10 points in his 17 minor-league contests, but is still looking for his first point of the 2018-19 campaign -- though he may not find himself in the lineup versus Edmonton on Monday.