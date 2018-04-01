Niku was called up from AHL Manitoba on Sunday.

The 21-year-old blueliner has an impressive 15 goals and 52 points in 71 games at the AHL level this season. If Niku cracks the lineup sometime in the last four regular season games for the Jets, it will be his NHL debut. He shouldn't be on an fantasy radars just yet.

