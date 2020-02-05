Jets' Sami Niku: Registers assist in overtime loss
Niku picked up an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Predators.
Niku has three of his four assists this season in the last two games. He's added 13 hits, 17 blocked shots, 16 shots on goal and eight PIM in 12 contests. The Finn, a seventh-round pick from 2015, is growing into a larger role on the Jets' blue line. He's not likely to do enough to make an impact in fantasy, however.
