The Jets reassigned Niku to AHL Manitoba on Saturday.

AHL Manitoba has its first Calder Cup playoff game Saturday, so Niku will likely join the Moose for a few games before returning to the Jets ahead of their second-round series. The 2015 seventh-round pick has been fantastic in the minors this season, racking up 16 goals and 54 points in 76 contests.

