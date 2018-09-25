Jets' Sami Niku: Scores twice Monday in preseason
Niku scored two goals in Monday's 5-4 overtime preseason win over Calgary.
Niku managed to get two pucks past starting Flames netminder Mike Smith. The 21-year-old defenseman suited up for just one NHL game last season, and he lit the lamp in that contest as well. If he can hold down a spot with the Jets, Niku's offensive potential is intriguing.
