Niku scored two goals in Monday's 5-4 overtime preseason win over Calgary.

Niku managed to get two pucks past starting Flames netminder Mike Smith. The 21-year-old defenseman suited up for just one NHL game last season, and he lit the lamp in that contest as well. If he can hold down a spot with the Jets, Niku's offensive potential is intriguing.

