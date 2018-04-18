Niku was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

The Jets won't skate Wednesday, so the transaction will allow Niku to practice with the Moose. The move to demote the defenseman is almost certainly temporary, considering Tyler Myers (undisclosed) and Toby Enstrom (lower body) are dealing with injuries, while Josh Morrissey could be facing a suspension for a cross-check on Eric Staal in Game 3.