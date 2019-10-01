Niku (groin) was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

With Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) on injured reserve and Dustin Byfuglien (personal) still away from the team, Niku was expected to take on a bigger role this season. Instead, the Jets turned to the waiver wire for added blue line depth in the form of Carl Dahlstrom. Once Niku can prove he's fully recovered from the groin injury that hampered him during preseason, he should be back in the mix for Winnipeg.