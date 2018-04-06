The Jets reassigned Niku to AHL Manitoba on Friday, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Jets had eight healthy defensemen on their roster prior to Niku's demotion, and he was a healthy scratch for three of the four games he spent with the big club, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 2015 seventh-round pick will likely spend the rest of the campaign in the minors.

