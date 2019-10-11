The Jets reassigned Niku to AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Josh Morrissey (upper body) returned to action following a two-game absence Thursday against Minnesota, so the Jets are no longer in need of Niku's services as a depth defenseman. The 23-year-old Finn appeared in one game during his brief stay with the big club, going scoreless while logging one shot on goal and 17:01 of ice time.

