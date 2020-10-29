Niku signed a two-year, $1.45 million contract with the Jets on Thursday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Niku's name has floated around in trade rumors lately, but it appears the Jets are interested in keeping him around for now. The deal is a bargain for the Finn, who has 10 points in 48 career games. Niku may have trouble breaking into the starting lineup with the Jets, as Dylan DeMelo, Tucker Poolman and Neal Pionk also play on Niku's favored right side. As such, the 24-year-old Niku shouldn't be expected to make much of a contribution to fantasy managers in 2020-21.