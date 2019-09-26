Niku is considered day-to-day due to a groin issue, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Niku was likely going to make the 23-man roster for Opening Night, but will likely see the biggest uptick in minutes as a result of Dustin Byfuglien's (personal) absence. The young blueliner won't be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason finale versus Minnesota, which raises concerns regarding his available against the Rangers on Oct. 3.