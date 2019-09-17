Niku (undisclosed) will be in action versus Minnesota on Wednesday.

Niku was held out the first preseason game due to his undisclosed injury, but has been given the all-clear. The 22-year-old is in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster, though he will face challenges from Anthony Bitetto and Logan Stanley. Even if Niku does make the team, he may have to serve as a healthy scratch from time to time.