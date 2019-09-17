Jets' Sami Niku: Suiting up Wednesday
Niku (undisclosed) will be in action versus Minnesota on Wednesday.
Niku was held out the first preseason game due to his undisclosed injury, but has been given the all-clear. The 22-year-old is in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster, though he will face challenges from Anthony Bitetto and Logan Stanley. Even if Niku does make the team, he may have to serve as a healthy scratch from time to time.
