Jets' Samuel Hrenak: Round 3 pick of Jets

Hrenak was the 71st overall pick by Winnipeg in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The run on goaltenders continues, as Hrenak becomes the third netminder selected in the first seven picks of Round 3. Hrenak began last season in his native Slovakia before joining USHL Fargo in February. He went 7-1-1 with a 2.20 GAA and .918 save percentage for the Force, in addition to starring for his home country at the World U18's. At 6-foot-3 and nearly 200 pounds, Hrenak definitely earned some brownie points with scouts by coming over to North America late in the year. He's a solid depth addition for the Winnipeg system.