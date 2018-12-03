Jets' Santeri Virtanen: Called up for Finnish Team

Virtanen will join Finland for its World Junior Championship training camp, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Virtanen -- who was drafted by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft -- has tallied five goals and two helpers in 25 games for Saipa of the Finnish league this season. The 19-year-old has yet to sign an entry-level deal, but a strong performance at the World Junior Championship could be what he needs to convince Winnipeg to make an investment in his future.