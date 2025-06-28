Boumedienne was the 28th overall pick by Winnipeg in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Boumedienne was one of the youngest players in the NCAA this past season and it showed. But as the season progressed, his game did, too. And he was one of Sweden's best players at the U-18 worlds. Boumedienne's skating is exciting -- he's fast and agile, and his edgework is breathtaking. Right now, he flashes the inconsistency of youth, especially with decision making and in his own zone. When he irons those things out, Boumedienne could become a steady transitional NHL defender. He's no Noah Hanifin, but he could be a Mike Matheson type (excluding 2023-24, of course).