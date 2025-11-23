Boumedienne registered two assists in Boston University's 4-3 overtime win over Northeastern University on Saturday.

Boumedienne, a sophomore, has six points over 14 contests this season. He's also posted a minus-10 rating after holding a plus-8 rating with 13 points in 40 games a year ago. It's a bit of a step back defensively for the 18-year-old, but he's still on the young side of things for the NCAA and should have plenty of time to figure it out. The Swede is a first-round pick (2025) of the Jets.