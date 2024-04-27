Monahan notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

The helper was his first point in five outings. Monahan has mustered eight shots on net, four hits, three blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through three playoff games, but his line has been outmatched by the Avalanche's depth so far. Monahan's not in danger of losing his second-line spot yet, but head coach Rick Bowness may shuffle things up if the Jets come out flat in Game 4 on Sunday.