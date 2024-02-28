Monahan tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over St. Louis.

After missing Sunday's contest with an illness, Monahan opened the scoring Tuesday, beating Joel Hofer from the slot to give the Jets an early lead. Monahan would add a second point with an assist on Alex Iafallo's marker in the third. The 29-year-old center has six goals and seven points in his last five contests after going scoreless in his first four games with Winnipeg. Monahan's up to 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) through 58 games between the Jets and Canadiens this season.