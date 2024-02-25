Monahan (undisclosed) will not suit up against the Coyotes on Sunday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Monahan was a late scratch for Sunday's contest but shouldn't be expected to miss much time with the illness. The 29-year-old forward has five goals in eight games since being traded to Winnipeg. Rasmus Kupari is expected to suit up in his absence. Monahan's next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Blues.