Monahan scored three times in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

It was a slow start to his career in Winnipeg, as Monahan was held without a point in his first four outings. However, he now has four goals in his last two games, including three on the power play. The power-play usage, which contributes to his overall increased minutes in the last two games, is an encouraging sign for what the big center might do with his new team. At even strength, he's been the Jets' No. 2 center behind Mark Scheifele.