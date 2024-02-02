Monahan was traded to the Jets from the Canadiens on Friday in exchange for a 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 third-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Monahan will provide short-term cover for the Jets while Mark Scheifele (lower body) is out of action while also giving Winnipeg a solid one-two punch down the middle once Scheifele returns. In 49 games for the Habs this season, the 29-year-old Monahan has notched 13 goals and 22 helpers, including 16 power-play points, and he should be capable of topping the 50-point threshold for the first time since 2018-19 when he notched a career-high 82 points with Calgary.