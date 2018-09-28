Jets' Seth Griffith: Lands on waivers
Griffith was designated for waivers by Winnipeg on Friday in order to reassign him to AHL Manitoba, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Griffith is currently on his fifth team over the last two years and still trying to earn a consistent spot on an NHL roster. Since breaking into the league in 2014-15, the 25-year-old has played in 79 games, tallying eight goals and 11 helpers. The center should be on coach Paul Maurice's short list of potential call-ups throughout the season.
