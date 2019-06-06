Griffith inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The deal is worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 at the AHL level, but the latter number will likely be more relevant to Tinordi's future. Griffith hasn't suited up in the NHL since 2017, but led the AHL's Manitoba Moose in scoring last season with 57 points.